Swarm Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $216,456.00 (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $17.15 million and $216,456.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000399 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Swarm has traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00066690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00020440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00063659 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $437.49 or 0.00796106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00096458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,474.34 or 0.08141982 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm is a coin. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Swarm

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

