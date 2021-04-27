SwftCoin (SWFTC) Market Capitalization Tops $27.00 Million

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded up 15.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 27th. SwftCoin has a market capitalization of $27.00 million and $24.42 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SwftCoin has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. One SwftCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00066474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00020463 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00064943 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $440.81 or 0.00797883 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.77 or 0.00097320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,509.90 or 0.08163140 BTC.

SwftCoin Coin Profile

SwftCoin (SWFTC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 coins. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . The Reddit community for SwftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SwftCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SWFT Blockchain is a next-generation, cross-chain transfer platform, and payment network. SWFT Blockchain’s technology combines blockchain, machine learning, and big data to enable direct swaps between over 200 cryptocurrencies. SWFTBlockchain transfer platform provides users with four core benefits: Direct Swaps (no need to use BTC, ETH, or USDT as an intermediary), Best Rates (across major exchanges), Low and Transparent Fees (fixed at 0.1% per swap for SWFTC holders), and Fast and Secure Transactions (with cold wallet, 2FA, and Touch/Face ID).SWFT Blockchain’s cryptocurrency swap platform and wallet app features in-wallet transfers, decentralized transfers, price limit orders, and instant payments using SWFT Pay. SwftCoin (SWFTC), SWFT Blockchain's ERC-20 Token​, is the default payment method for fees on the trading platform. SWFTCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

