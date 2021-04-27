Swipe (SXP) Hits Market Capitalization of $328.08 Million

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 27th. Swipe has a total market cap of $328.08 million and $402.38 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for about $3.83 or 0.00006992 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Swipe has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swipe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00065698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00020600 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00064181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.10 or 0.00778608 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00096820 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,366.58 or 0.07979001 BTC.

Swipe Coin Profile

SXP is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 85,736,975 coins. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet . The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swipe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swipe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.