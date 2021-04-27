Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $517.09 and last traded at $517.09. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $506.54.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $498.76 and its 200-day moving average is $458.25.

About Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SWSDF)

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

