Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Earns Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SSREY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Swiss Re has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

SSREY traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $22.99. 31,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,863. Swiss Re has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $25.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.89.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

