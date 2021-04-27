SwissBorg Price Reaches $1.17 on Top Exchanges (CHSB)

SwissBorg (CURRENCY:CHSB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. In the last seven days, SwissBorg has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. SwissBorg has a total market cap of $1.17 billion and approximately $6.81 million worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwissBorg coin can currently be bought for $1.17 or 0.00002100 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00067227 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00020549 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00065558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $453.80 or 0.00815364 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00097616 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,559.61 or 0.08192532 BTC.

About SwissBorg

CHSB is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. SwissBorg’s official message board is swissborg.com/blog . SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SwissBorg is https://reddit.com/r/swissborg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SwissBorg is swissborg.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SwissBorg is decentralising wealth management by making it fun, fair and community-centric. Its flagship product, the Wealth App, is designed to allow users to securely buy, sell and exchange digital assets, with the protection of its cutting-edge MPC keyless technology and the flexibility to invest with 18 fiat currencies. The multi-utility CHSB token is at the heart of their ecosystem, and offers the benefits of staking, which allows users to access fees as low as 0% in the Wealth App; a protect and burn program to protect the price of the token in bearish markets through limiting supply; voting rights in Swissborg referendums; and the opportunity to earn rewards through the SwissBorg DAO. Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, SwissBorg has an international team of over 75 people and holds two Estonian licenses to provide Virtual Currency Exchange and Virtual Currency Wallets internationally. It believes that blockchain technology can empower everyone to control their wealth and that this is the next step towards a world of decentralised nations, where every individual is welcome and is fairly rewarded for their contributions. “

Buying and Selling SwissBorg

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwissBorg directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwissBorg should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwissBorg using one of the exchanges listed above.

