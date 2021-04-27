Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Hits New 1-Year High at $146.62

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $146.62 and last traded at $145.85, with a volume of 1847 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $139.52.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.85.

The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $357.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.68 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 13,450 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total transaction of $1,650,449.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,191,600.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,400 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total transaction of $287,808.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,756.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,768 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grace Capital bought a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Synaptics by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Synaptics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

