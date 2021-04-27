Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Upgraded by Cowen to Outperform

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $176.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $130.00. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SYNA. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.85.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $139.52 on Tuesday. Synaptics has a one year low of $55.59 and a one year high of $144.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $357.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.68 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nelson C. Chan sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total transaction of $287,808.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,756.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,768 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 321.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 13,887 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 69.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 20,352 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.