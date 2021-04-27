Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Upgraded to Outperform at Cowen

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) was upgraded by Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $176.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $130.00. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SYNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Synaptics from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.85.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Shares of SYNA opened at $139.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.41. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $55.59 and a twelve month high of $144.45.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $357.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total value of $287,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,756.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total transaction of $218,885.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,994.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,768 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.