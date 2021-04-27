SYNC Network (SYNC) Market Cap Tops $8.47 Million

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 27th. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $8.47 million and approximately $26,750.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SYNC Network has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for $0.0745 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 137,015,877 coins and its circulating supply is 113,779,664 coins. The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

