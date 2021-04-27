SyncFab (MFG) Price Reaches $0.0088 on Major Exchanges

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Over the last week, SyncFab has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. SyncFab has a total market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SyncFab coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SyncFab

SyncFab is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 264,489,556 coins. The official message board for SyncFab is medium.com/syncfabmfg . SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here . SyncFab’s official website is blockchain.syncfab.com . The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

