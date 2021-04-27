Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

SYF stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,877,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,639,429. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $43.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.43.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Insiders have sold a total of 27,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,237 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.