Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Gap Down to $41.47

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.47, but opened at $40.09. Synchrony Financial shares last traded at $40.29, with a volume of 59,169 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.87.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.39 and its 200-day moving average is $35.36.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,237. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $449,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 417.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 612,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,915,000 after purchasing an additional 494,444 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 265.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 326,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,284,000 after purchasing an additional 237,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

