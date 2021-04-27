SynLev Market Capitalization Reaches $184,022.26 (SYN)

SynLev (CURRENCY:SYN) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 27th. In the last seven days, SynLev has traded 46.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. SynLev has a market cap of $184,022.26 and approximately $116,917.00 worth of SynLev was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SynLev coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00066240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00020247 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00065303 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.69 or 0.00793890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00097301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,506.47 or 0.08192674 BTC.

SynLev Coin Profile

SynLev is a coin. SynLev’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,247,020 coins. SynLev’s official message board is medium.com/@synlev . SynLev’s official website is www.synlev.com . SynLev’s official Twitter account is @SynLevdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SynLev is a group of synthetic leveraged asset pairs built and tokenized on Ethereum, price fed data from Chainlink oracles. The goal of SynLev is to provide decentralized, trustless, and non-KYC gated leveraged assets that behave similarly to traditional leveraged ETF’s (e.g. 3X BULL ETH/USD token). Traditionally leverage is achieved through debt or fund re-balancing. SynLev assets do not require fund re-balancing or any form of debt. SynLev assets are deployed in pairs and are collateralized by both the ETH required to mint the tokens, the performance of the opposing asset, and liquidity providers. This system enables unique benefits. Foremost there is no need for an individual counterparty, the effective counterparty for a BEAR token is the entire equity of a BULL token and liquidity providers, greatly reducing counterparty risk. Token pairs are isolated, dramatic price movement cannot affect liquidity of the entire system. Assets do not rely on pooled shared collateral, there is no limit to the number of assets that can be minted. Assets always retain 100% liquidity. “

SynLev Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SynLev directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SynLev should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SynLev using one of the exchanges listed above.

