Syntropy 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.33 Million (NOIA)

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One Syntropy coin can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001415 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Syntropy has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. Syntropy has a market cap of $286.63 million and $3.33 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00066735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00020567 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00063514 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.87 or 0.00792102 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00096432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,471.50 or 0.08126001 BTC.

Syntropy Profile

Syntropy is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 368,119,987 coins. The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Syntropy Coin Trading

