Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.46% from the stock’s current price.

SYY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

SYY opened at $82.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1,175.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. Sysco has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $83.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Sysco by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 703,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Sysco by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 28,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 30,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

