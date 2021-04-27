Tael (WABI) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $775,262.00

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Over the last week, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. One Tael coin can currently be bought for about $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on exchanges including $34.91, $7.20, $45.75 and $62.56. Tael has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00066470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00020257 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00064255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.14 or 0.00800003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00096451 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,569.22 or 0.08248790 BTC.

About Tael

Tael (CRYPTO:WABI) is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken . Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $119.16, $5.22, $34.91, $7.20, $6.32, $24.72, $45.75, $13.96, $10.00, $4.92, $18.11 and $62.56. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

