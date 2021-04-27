Tap Reaches Market Cap of $6.80 Million (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Tap coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tap has a market cap of $6.80 million and approximately $499,141.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tap has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00067306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00020712 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00063818 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $431.39 or 0.00787152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.34 or 0.00097323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,434.23 or 0.08091154 BTC.

About Tap

Tap is a coin. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Tap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

