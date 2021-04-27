Tapmydata Tops One Day Trading Volume of $244,240.00 (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 27th. Tapmydata has a total market capitalization of $3.40 million and approximately $244,240.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. One Tapmydata coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000713 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tapmydata alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $290.24 or 0.00527879 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005914 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00022752 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,447.16 or 0.02632052 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000262 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Tapmydata Profile

Tapmydata (CRYPTO:TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,686,043 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Tapmydata Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tapmydata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tapmydata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tapmydata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tapmydata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.