Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.03. Targa Resources reported earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 79.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $2.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRGP shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.05.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $33.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,607. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.23. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -49.38%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 171,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $651,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 636,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,746,878.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,238,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,659,000 after purchasing an additional 421,642 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,487,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,235,000 after purchasing an additional 215,872 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

