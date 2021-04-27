Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,938,805 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 186,047 shares during the quarter. Target makes up 0.9% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.39% of Target worth $384,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Target by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.35.

TGT stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.83. The company had a trading volume of 48,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,805,772. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.29. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.10 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

