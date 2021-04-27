Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stake Lowered by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,300 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the period. Target makes up 1.2% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $28,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Target by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $655,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Target by 19.3% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Target by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 445,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $78,728,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Target by 15.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 27,500 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.88. 50,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,805,772. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.29. The company has a market capitalization of $102.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $106.10 and a twelve month high of $210.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In related news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.35.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

