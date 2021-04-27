Target Healthcare REIT plc (LON:THRL) Declares GBX 1.68 Dividend

Target Healthcare REIT plc (LON:THRL) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of THRL opened at GBX 117.60 ($1.54) on Tuesday. Target Healthcare REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 90.10 ($1.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 118.80 ($1.55). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 113.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 112.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £601.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.13.

Get Target Healthcare REIT alerts:

About Target Healthcare REIT

Target Healthcare REIT Limited is a closed-ended property investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified portfolio of freehold and long leasehold care homes that are let to care home operators, and other healthcare assets in the United Kingdom.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Target Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.