Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.65

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.65 and last traded at C$2.54, with a volume of 487690 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.56.

Several research firms recently commented on TKO. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.65 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.90 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$716.29 million and a P/E ratio of -27.23.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$87.40 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 200,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.34, for a total value of C$468,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,311,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,749,724.32. Also, Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 20,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.44, for a total transaction of C$48,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 299,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$730,584.80. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 420,000 shares of company stock worth $903,650.

About Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.