Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.40 Million

Apr 27th, 2021


Wall Street analysts expect that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) will post $46.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.00 million and the lowest is $44.80 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full year sales of $224.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $222.40 million to $226.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $305.10 million, with estimates ranging from $299.20 million to $311.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tattooed Chef.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ TTCF opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.72. Tattooed Chef has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $28.64.

In other news, CEO Salvatore Galletti sold 800,000 shares of Tattooed Chef stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $8,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,266,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,662,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel James Williamson purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 257,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

