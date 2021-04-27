Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.68

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.68 and last traded at $32.56, with a volume of 473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.31.
A number of research firms recently commented on TMHC. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 7.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.72 and its 200-day moving average is $27.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.81.
In related news, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,059,426.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,624.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 95,127 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $3,058,333.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,410.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,050 shares of company stock valued at $6,804,174. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $464,582,000 after acquiring an additional 175,083 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,693,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,513 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth about $47,835,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,406,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,076,000 after purchasing an additional 385,787 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3,305.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,025,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,299,000 after purchasing an additional 995,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.
Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile (NYSE:TMHC)
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.