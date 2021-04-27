Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.68

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.68 and last traded at $32.56, with a volume of 473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.31.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMHC. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 7.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.72 and its 200-day moving average is $27.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.81.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,059,426.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,624.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 95,127 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $3,058,333.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,410.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,050 shares of company stock valued at $6,804,174. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $464,582,000 after acquiring an additional 175,083 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,693,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,513 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth about $47,835,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,406,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,076,000 after purchasing an additional 385,787 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3,305.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,025,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,299,000 after purchasing an additional 995,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

