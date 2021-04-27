Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Shares Up 6.5%

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) shares shot up 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.40 and last traded at $24.31. 2,919 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 88,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.82.

Several brokerages have commented on TSHA. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.92.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.31.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.68). Equities analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSHA. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

