TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $509.82 Million

Equities research analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) will announce sales of $509.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for TCF Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $531.00 million. TCF Financial reported sales of $511.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TCF Financial will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TCF Financial.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.11%.

TCF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TCF opened at $45.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. TCF Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.34 and a 200-day moving average of $40.90.

In other news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 22,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $1,092,468.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,559,326.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $139,650.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,848,757. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,291,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,635,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,439,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in TCF Financial by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,953,000 after acquiring an additional 717,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,317,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

