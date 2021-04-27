TD Securities Boosts Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Price Target to $140.00

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its price target boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 49.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TRRSF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Trisura Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Trisura Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Trisura Group from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Trisura Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Trisura Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Trisura Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.60.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:TRRSF remained flat at $$93.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.31 and a 200 day moving average of $77.51. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $102.21.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.