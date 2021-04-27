TD Securities Raises Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Price Target to C$39.00

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Home Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.00.

Shares of TSE HCG traded up C$0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$31.79. 122,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,191. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$31.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.52. Home Capital Group has a 1 year low of C$15.57 and a 1 year high of C$33.56.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$139.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$133.32 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Capital Group will post 4.5799998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

