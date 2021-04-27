TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Director Daniel J. Phelan Purchases 118 Shares

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Director Daniel J. Phelan bought 118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $135.11 per share, with a total value of $15,942.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TEL stock traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $134.31. The company had a trading volume of 10,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,590. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $66.61 and a 1 year high of $136.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.71 and its 200 day moving average is $121.63. The company has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.73, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 527.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.31.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

