TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Director Daniel J. Phelan Purchases 118 Shares

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Director Daniel J. Phelan bought 118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $135.11 per share, with a total value of $15,942.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
TEL stock traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $134.31. The company had a trading volume of 10,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,590. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $66.61 and a 1 year high of $136.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.71 and its 200 day moving average is $121.63. The company has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.73, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.
TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 527.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.31.
About TE Connectivity
TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.
