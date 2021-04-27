Team17 Group PLC (LON:TM17) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Team17 Group PLC (LON:TM17) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 778.25 ($10.17).

TM17 has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 668 ($8.73) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Team17 Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 745 ($9.73) price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Team17 Group alerts:

Shares of LON TM17 opened at GBX 823.20 ($10.76) on Tuesday. Team17 Group has a 1 year low of GBX 430 ($5.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 900 ($11.76). The stock has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 754.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 771.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.