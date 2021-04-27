Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) PT Raised to $17.00

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

THNPF stock opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. Technip Energies has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.56.

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

