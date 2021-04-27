TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.05 billion-$6.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.39 billion.

Shares of FTI stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $7.25. The stock had a trading volume of 11,116,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,116,374. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average of $8.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $13.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%.

FTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a neutral rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.46.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TechnipFMC stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

