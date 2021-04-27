Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Cut to C$35.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Eight Capital increased their target price on Teck Resources to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$28.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Teck Resources to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.56.

Shares of TECK.B traded up C$0.07 on Tuesday, reaching C$28.06. The stock had a trading volume of 893,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,551. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$25.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.91 billion and a PE ratio of -17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.06. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$10.12 and a twelve month high of C$29.81.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

