Tecsys (TSE:TCS) PT Set at C$55.00 by National Bankshares

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) has been assigned a C$55.00 target price by equities researchers at National Bankshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 23.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TCS. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$70.00 price objective on shares of Tecsys in a report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Tecsys in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Laurentian boosted their price target on Tecsys from C$47.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Get Tecsys alerts:

Tecsys stock traded up C$0.63 on Tuesday, hitting C$44.61. 5,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,768. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27. The firm has a market cap of C$645.28 million and a P/E ratio of 115.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$46.99. Tecsys has a 1 year low of C$19.55 and a 1 year high of C$66.58.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$31.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$30.49 million. As a group, analysts predict that Tecsys will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tecsys

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.