Tekcapital (LON:TEK) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.85

Shares of Tekcapital plc (LON:TEK) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 11.85 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 10.56 ($0.14). Tekcapital shares last traded at GBX 11.38 ($0.15), with a volume of 1,616,525 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £14.88 million and a PE ratio of 3.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 11.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 13.35.

About Tekcapital (LON:TEK)

Tekcapital plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of technology transfer services to universities and corporations in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through two segment; Professional Services and Licensing and Investment Activities. It engages in the provision of recruitment services; and reports and services to locate and transfer technologies to customers, as well as offers R&D tax relief credits, management services, and intellectual property services to third party customers.

