Tele Columbus (ETR:TC1) Shares Up 0.3%

Tele Columbus AG (ETR:TC1)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €3.28 ($3.86) and last traded at €3.27 ($3.85). 45,406 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 69,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.26 ($3.84).

Several research firms have commented on TC1. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €1.70 ($2.00) price objective on shares of Tele Columbus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) price objective on shares of Tele Columbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Get Tele Columbus alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €3.25 and its 200-day moving average price is €2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,240.71, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $417.11 million and a PE ratio of -2.21.

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates fiber optic networks in Germany. The company operates in two segments, TV, and Internet and Telephony. The company offers analogue, digital TV, and radio broadcasting services. Its digital entertainment platform offers approximately 250 TV channels, and 60 digital radio stations.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Tele Columbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele Columbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.