Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TELNY. BNP Paribas cut shares of Telenor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Telenor ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Telenor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of Telenor ASA stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,647. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.10. Telenor ASA has a one year low of $13.92 and a one year high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telenor ASA will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

