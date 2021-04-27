Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.240-0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$524 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $515.56 million.Tenable also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.24-$0.28 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on TENB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Tenable from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenable has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,284,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,415. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -52.13 and a beta of 1.81. Tenable has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.59 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $88,886.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,724.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 131,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $5,914,105.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,921 shares in the company, valued at $8,272,766.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 296,148 shares of company stock worth $12,897,415. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

