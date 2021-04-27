TENT (TENT) Trading 16.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. TENT has a market capitalization of $3.71 million and approximately $306,497.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TENT coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TENT has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.61 or 0.00431899 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00017537 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.12 or 0.00164926 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.87 or 0.00231445 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004985 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004602 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 34,765,780 coins and its circulating supply is 34,688,688 coins. The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . TENT’s official website is tent.app

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

