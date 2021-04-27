Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The company had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Teradyne updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.620-1.830 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.62-1.83 EPS.

NASDAQ:TER traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.10. 1,751,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,061,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $147.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

TER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $95,627.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,581.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,116,179.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,826.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,327 shares of company stock worth $23,993,388 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

