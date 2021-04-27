Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.620-1.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $877.53 million.

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.10. 1,751,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,061,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $147.90. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.47.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

TER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradyne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America raised Teradyne from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.00.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total value of $10,356,537.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,413 shares in the company, valued at $32,188,018.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $95,627.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,534 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,581.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,327 shares of company stock worth $23,993,388. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

