Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Trading 11.6% Higher

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN)’s stock price traded up 11.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.54 and last traded at $21.12. 1,876 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 190,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.93.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

Get Terns Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.08.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($30.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($30.03).

In other Terns Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Viii, L.P. purchased 475,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $8,075,000.00. Also, insider James E. Flynn purchased 665,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,305,000.00.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TERN)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.