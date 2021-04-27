Terracoin (TRC) Price Up 32.8% This Week

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 27th. In the last week, Terracoin has traded up 32.8% against the US dollar. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0323 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $740,320.60 and approximately $914.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,939.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $898.01 or 0.01634547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $284.57 or 0.00517974 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00065549 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001608 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003804 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

