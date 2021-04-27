TerraCredit (CREDIT) Market Cap Tops $10.17 Million

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. During the last week, TerraCredit has traded down 25.7% against the dollar. One TerraCredit coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC on major exchanges. TerraCredit has a total market cap of $10.17 million and approximately $9,140.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 49% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit Coin Profile

TerraCredit (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

TerraCredit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars.

