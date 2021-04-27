Tervita (TSE:TEV) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Atb Cap Markets

Tervita (TSE:TEV)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Tervita from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, March 8th. ATB Capital lowered shares of Tervita from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Tervita from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Tervita from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$4.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.25.

TEV opened at C$5.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.26. Tervita has a twelve month low of C$1.69 and a twelve month high of C$5.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 450.55. The company has a market cap of C$585.21 million and a PE ratio of -13.39.

Tervita (TSE:TEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($1.06) by C$0.87. The firm had revenue of C$381.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tervita will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Tervita Company Profile

Tervita Corporation operates as an environmentally focused waste service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and purchases and sells oil volumes with treatment, recovery, terminalling, and disposal services.

