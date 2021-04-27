Tervita’s (TEV) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at ATB Capital

Tervita (TSE:TEV)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at ATB Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Tervita from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Tervita from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tervita in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Tervita from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$4.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.25.

Shares of TEV traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.10. The stock had a trading volume of 12,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,107. The firm has a market cap of C$589.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49. Tervita has a 12 month low of C$1.69 and a 12 month high of C$5.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 450.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Tervita (TSE:TEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.06) by C$0.87. The firm had revenue of C$381.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Tervita will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tervita Company Profile

Tervita Corporation operates as an environmentally focused waste service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and purchases and sells oil volumes with treatment, recovery, terminalling, and disposal services.

