Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDD) Shares Down 0.1%

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDD)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.25 and last traded at $9.26. 179,556 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 264,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.40.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

