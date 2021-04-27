Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Lowered by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 41.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,181 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 5,013 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 2.1% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,796 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tesla by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after buying an additional 1,263,228 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,377.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $766,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,360 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total transaction of $897,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,196,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $63,536,274 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Edward Jones began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.32.

TSLA traded down $30.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $707.70. 438,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,975,676. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $680.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $650.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.61 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $679.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,421.08, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

